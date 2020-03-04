Public meeting to be held to discuss one of Donegal's oldest landmarks

A public meeting will be held to discuss the findings of a survey that was carried out on one of Donegal's oldest landmarks.

The Malin Well Church and the Wee House of Malin have held a special place in the hearts of Malin Head people for generations.

Arising out of public concerns over the safety and preservation of the Malin Well site, the Malin Well Old Church Conservation Group was established under the umbrella of the Malin Head Heritage Group and Malin Head Community Association.

A successful application was made to the Heritage Council for inclusion in their Adopt a Monument Scheme. The Adopt a Monument Scheme is managed by Abarta and in 2019 Abarta undertook two visits to the site carried out by two of their directors, Neil Jackman and Roisin Burke.

Dedalus Architecture, Moville was commissioned to carry out a survey of the Malin Well site to give us a clear indication of the actual deterioration of the Malin Well Church site and the actions required to make it safe.

Duncan McLaren of Dedalus Architecture will present his report of this survey at a public meeting which will be held in Malin Head Community Centre on Wednesday, March 11 at 7pm.

Everyone who has an interest in the site or local heritage is encouraged to attend.