Two strong Donegal women looking forward to the future

This week’s our ‘This Time Next Year’ column features two women who are at the hearts of their respective Donegal communities.

Kathleen Molly is from Burnfoot and Betty Holmes is from Newtowncunningham.

Donegal Live is inviting readers to vision forward from today, to this time to this time next year, so we will all have something more positive popping up in our social media memories in 2021.

Also, it might take our minds of pandemic, lockdown, isolation and restriction for a wee while.

Kathleen Molloy is at the forefront of the campaign to have protective flood defences built at Burnfoot. Kathleen and her family were forced to flee their home at Páirc An Grianán during the devastating floods of August 2017.

Kathleen Molloy

“April 4, 2020 was my Wedding Anniversary and thinking back on the hopes and dreams of that far off day, a line from the wedding song came to mind.

“’May the trials ahead become triumphs behind’. Never does that seem more apt than at this time.

“My hope for my next Wedding Anniversary is, as always, for the health and safety of my family and to be able to celebrate with them.

“Not being the social butterfly type, I hope to be able to walk around Inch Wildfowl Reserve and out by Fr Hegarty’s Rock, to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us and to enjoy chatting to the people we meet, without the fear of this terrible virus.”

Betty Holmes, health activist and chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care, needs no introduction.

Betty Holmes

“So much to do and all day to do it! Ahhh the beauty of long calming walks down the Farland Bank in Burt and then onto to Lisfannon beach, it’s the stuff that dreams are made off. It’s magical and so beautiful. There is so much to see and admire.

“Charlie and I love both these areas and with my ‘aul’ bones it suits me well. Charlie is our ‘aul’ boxer dog.

“I have my thinking hat on just now, there is Easter and also a massive birthday party for our three grandchildren one one great grandchild to organise. For this party I think we should have it in our garden with lots of fun things to do, hide and seek, a treasure hunt and magic garden come to mind.

“But the St Patrick’s Day parade I need it to be even more spectacular than before. Now, what should I dress up as? I need lots of bright colours? Could I go as a snowdrop? Naw, not really me too delicate.

“For the birthday party, with four children under the age of 10 whose birthdays are around now, I need four cakes with lots of different themes. I’ll have to start baking or I could get them baked with the design I want to suit each of the wee wane’s personalities.

“And what about all the outstanding meetings with Ministers and politician’s that haven’t happened yet? So many questions that haven’t been answered but doesn’t mean they should be left off the list. I must get busy chasing them up. I wouldn’t want them to think I had forgotten them.

“And there’s my outstanding hospital appointments. I’m sure with a great medical team my pain and mobility will get sorted. Ahh well I live in hope.

“Positive as always, that’s me.”

To share your ‘This Time Next Year’ aspirations with Inish Times and Donegal Live readers, please email: catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie or message the Inish Times Facebook page and we’ll do the rest.