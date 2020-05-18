Playing around with travel restrictions

A Donegal golf club’s lack of clarity regarding its plans for reopening, as per the Government’s ‘Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business’ is causing considerable concern in the surrounding community.

A flurry of social media comments on Greencastle Golf Club’s Facebook page last Monday morning seemed to indicate many members of the club, some living as far away as Derry, were planning to defy Government Covid-19 travel restrictions to play a round of golf. The comments have subsequently been removed.

According to its website, Tee times at Greencastle Golf Club could be booked by telephone for the week commencing today (Monday, May 18.)

This was in keeping with the ‘Protocol for the Re-introduction of Golf in the Republic of Ireland’ drawn up by the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU).

Inish Times was contacted by several people in North Inishowen expressing anxiety at Greencastle Golf Clubs “complete failure” to highlight the fact the course is not open to any members who live outside it’s five kilometre radius.

One caller said: “Everyone is very familiar with the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions. In Donegal we are now permitted to travel up to travel a distance of five kilometres only, from our homes, to take exercise.

“However, there has been a complete failure by Greencastle Golf Club to highlight that fact on its Facebook page or its website.

“It is my understanding only people who live within a five kilometre radius of the club can play there as of next Tuesday. Five kilometres would just about include members living in Moville, but definitely not Derry or even beyond.”

According to another caller, “all hell broke loose” on Greencastle Golf Club’s social media on Monday past.

They said: “The comments has since been deleted but club members, primarily from Derry, which is well outside the five kilometre radius, were insisting they would be down to play golf as soon as the club reopened. Some even claimed they would stay in caravans.

“The travel restrictions are in place to protect public health, so I am at a loss to understand why Greencastle Golf Club has not clarified this matter on its Facebook page and its website.

“Having read the GUI-ILGU regulations myself on Greencastle Golf Club’s website, I am mindful of its statement: ‘Golf can be played safely during the Covid-19 pandemic where public health measures permit such activities … there is a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner. Full adherence to the provisions of this protocol is absolutely essential,’” they said.

Inish Times contacted Greencastle Golf Club on Monday with a number of enquiries.

We asked: “Will people living more than the recommended five kilometres from the course be able to play golf at Greencastle Golf Club?

“Will people who live in the North be able to play golf at Greencastle Golf Club?

“When will Greencastle Golf Club clarify this issue with a notice on its Facebook page and website?”

At the time of going to press, Inish Times had not received a reply from Greencastle Golf Club.