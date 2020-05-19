Gardai investigating fire at Fahan Marina

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Fahan Marina on Friday, May 15 at approx. 8.20pm.

Gardaí were alerted by the Fire Brigade that a fire was in progress at that location.

It transpired that a number of timber decking planks had been set alight. The fire was brought under control and no major damage was caused.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a two tone Landrover Defender jeep that was towing an Ifor Williams trailer that was observed in the area around the time.

This person may have been there for genuine reasons and we wish to speak to them if that is the case to rule them out of our enquiries.

Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who may have observed any activity or people in the area around the time.

If anyone has any information we would ask that they contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.