Award winning Donegal ChangeMakers project is moving online

Like many other organisations, businesses and community groups, the award-winning Donegal based ChangeMakers project is having to adapt to online delivery of their work, due to the global Covid 19 pandemic.

Funded by Irish Aid, ChangeMakers aims to raise awareness of local and global development issues with adults in Donegal, and has three project partners, Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) as lead with Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) and Self Help Africa.

Kate Wilkinson, ChangeMakers Project Coordinator explained: “The global pandemic brings to the fore so many of the issues that we talk about in ChangeMakers.

“The globalised economy and the interdependence of nations and businesses on each other, our need to travel for work and our desire to travel for leisure, has made the spread of the coronavirus so rapid, and in many places unconstrained.

“We have also learned how globally unprepared we were for this.

“We talk a lot about the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals in ChangeMakers. These are global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for us all, and we align all of our projects, workshops and activities to the SDGs.

“We are offering an online debate on June 18, which will consider if the impact of the global pandemic will lead to a more sustainable future for everyone.

“If you think about what we are hearing in the news about reduced, pollution, cleaner air and water, it would be great to think we will learn from all of this.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership said: “Kate and our experienced panel of facilitators are working very hard to adapt our activities for online delivery and getting used to video conferencing platforms.

“The national Irish Development Education Association(IDEA) has been very supportive, providing training and support.

“We are also looking to the future for face to face delivery that will meet all social distancing requirements.”

In addition to the Covid 19 debate, over the next few weeks ChangeMakers is offering a second debate on gender equality and female representation on June 25, introduction workshop on the Sustainable Development Goals on June 11, and a series of workshops looking at our relationship locally and globally with bees, bogs and trees.

Further information and to book a place go to www.changemakers.ie/online-events.