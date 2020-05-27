Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Award winning Donegal ChangeMakers project is moving online

Award winning Donegal ChangeMakers project is moving online

The ChangeMakers project is moving online

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Like many other organisations, businesses and community groups, the award-winning Donegal based ChangeMakers project is having to adapt to online delivery of their work, due to the global Covid 19 pandemic.

Funded by Irish Aid, ChangeMakers aims to raise awareness of local and global development issues with adults in Donegal, and has three project partners, Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) as lead with Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) and Self Help Africa.

Kate Wilkinson, ChangeMakers Project Coordinator explained: “The global pandemic brings to the fore so many of the issues that we talk about in ChangeMakers.

“The globalised economy and the interdependence of nations and businesses on each other, our need to travel for work and our desire to travel for leisure, has made the spread of the coronavirus so rapid, and in many places unconstrained.

“We have also learned how globally unprepared we were for this.

“We talk a lot about the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals in ChangeMakers. These are global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for us all, and we align all of our projects, workshops and activities to the SDGs.

“We are offering an online debate on June 18, which will consider if the impact of the global pandemic will lead to a more sustainable future for everyone.

“If you think about what we are hearing in the news about reduced, pollution, cleaner air and water, it would be great to think we will learn from all of this.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership said: “Kate and our experienced panel of facilitators are working very hard to adapt our activities for online delivery and getting used to video conferencing platforms.

“The national Irish Development Education Association(IDEA) has been very supportive, providing training and support.

“We are also looking to the future for face to face delivery that will meet all social distancing requirements.”

In addition to the Covid 19 debate, over the next few weeks ChangeMakers is offering a second debate on gender equality and female representation on June 25, introduction workshop on the Sustainable Development Goals on June 11, and a series of workshops looking at our relationship locally and globally with bees, bogs and trees.

Further information and to book a place go to www.changemakers.ie/online-events.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie