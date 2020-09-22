Donegal benefits from Community Energy Grant Scheme

Funding for community energy projects in Donegal have received a warm welcome.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan TD announced announced that 39 community projects are to receive grant funding of €28 million under the Community Energy Grant Scheme.

Donegal projects include grants for deep retrofits to residential homes delivered by three housing associations, plus heating and lighting upgrades to non-residential buildings across the county including LYIT, Kerrykeel Community Centre and Donegal County House.

The grants, administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), will support projects with a total investment value of almost €74 million. This investment will deliver energy upgrades to nearly 1,500 homes and community and commercial buildings throughout the country. The successful communities will benefit from warmer and healthier buildings, lower energy bills, and reduced harmful CO2 emissions. The projects will also deliver significant employment benefits locally and nationally.

Speaking today, Minister Ryan said: “Through this scheme, the Government is helping to deliver three important and very beneficial outcomes. We are supporting people to improve their homes and buildings so they will be more comfortable and waste less energy.

"We are expanding retrofit work, creating new green sustainable jobs in communities across Ireland and helping to grow companies. We are also cutting emissions thereby delivering a better environment for all of us. I intend to use funding from the recently-announced July stimulus package to expand the Communities scheme so we can further grow the retrofit sector and benefit many more people in the months and years ahead.”

Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White said “This funding announcement demonstrates that this government is delivering on its commitments to reduce carbon emissions, promote jobs and improve living standards. And it demonstrates ongoing commitment to deliver investment to us here in Donegal.”