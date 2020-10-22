Irish Water welcomes Environmental Impact Assessment for Moville wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water has welcomed An Bord Pleanála's decision an Environmental Impact Assessment is required before the utility submits a planning application for the controversial Moville wastewater treatment plant.

In a statement to Donegal Live, Irish Water said: “Irish Water is committed to ending the unacceptable practice discharging raw sewage to Bredagh River and Lough Foyle.

“Irish Water welcomes the recent decision made by An Bord Pleanála to begin the Environmental Impact Assessment process in due course. A judicial review is currently ongoing regarding the land acquired for the Moville wastewater treatment plant, unfortunately, until this is resolved Irish Water cannot commit to an expected date for submitting a planning application for the scheme.

“Irish Water carries out the Environmental Impact Assessment and submits it as part of the planning application. The planning application has not been submitted yet and will be submitted subject to the outcome of the judicial review,” said Irish Water.

Irish Water had submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála to build a sewage treatment plant at Carnagarve, Moville, including sewage effluent discharge into Lough Foyle adjacent to Glenburnie beaches.

The utility applied to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination on the project saying the development "is unlikely to give rise to significant effects on the environment".

On September 28, An Bord Plenála ruled an environmental impact assessment must be carried out due to the ecological sensitivity of the environment, including the commercial shellfish resources, bathing waters and biodiversity.

The board concluded the treatment plant may have a significant effect on Lough Foyle Special Protection Area, North Inishowen Coast Special Area of Conservation and River Roe and Tributaries Special Area of Conservation.