Drive-in cinema part of Community Associations ambitious plans

A Donegal community association has been awarded Clár funding to enhance a viewing point along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Glengad Community Association in Inishowen received €50,000 under measure 2 of the scheme: new community recreation areas 2020.

Clár is a programme administered by the Department for Rural and Community Development. It aims to provide funding for small-scale infrastructural projects in areas which have suffered significant levels of population decline.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) said Glengad Community Association had secured the Clár funding to enhance an existing viewing point along the Wild Atlantic Way, at the bottom of Portaleen Brae.

Cllr McDermott added: “It will provide unobstructed views over and across the coastal landscape of Portaleen Pier and the Atlantic Ocean. This is a project Glengad Community Association has been working on for a couple of years. There has been a viewing point here for years but it has fallen into a bit of disrepair, this last five or 10 years. It is a lovely viewing point.

“We would be hoping, when the work is completed in Glengad, people would be able stop at Malin Head, then Glengad, then onto Culdaff.

“The Clár funding will enable us to make the car park bigger, put in some picnic benches and crash barriers, as well as some information about the area and the fishing industry.

“We are also planning to be able to use the space as a drive-in cinema and, maybe in the summertime have a bit of entertainment. There is great opportunity here for it, so we are delighted. We are hopefully going to get the work started and have it ready for the summer season now of 2021,” said Cllr McDermott.





