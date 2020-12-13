Head to Malin for St Stephen's Day dip

The most northerly community in Ireland is planning a charity St Stephen's Day dip and everyone is invited to take part.

The brainchild of Shauni Hegarty and Darina Stevens, whose birthday is also on December 26, the St Stephen's Day Swim is being organised and run by Malin Head Community Association.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Ali Farren who manages Malin Head Community Centre said it was a “win win situation”.

Ali said: “A swim in the Atlantic on St Stephen's Day would definitely get rid of the Christmas cobwebs and clear the head but it would also raise some much-needed funds for a very deserving charity, Carndonagh Community Hospital's Patient Comfort Fund. The swim is taking place at 11am at Portmór Harbour at Malin Head and everyone is very, very welcome.

“The HSE provides a broad range of services for older people in our community, including in-patient acute services, step-down and convalescent care, day services, rehabilitation, community services, home care and home helps.

“The Patient Comfort Fund provides any equipment and / or comforts that are required and put in house as necessitated by patients in Carndonagh Community Hospital.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved on the day. They can contact Malin Head Community by email at: malinheadcom@gmail.com or via Facebook for a sponsor sheet. Donations can also be made online at: HERE,” said Ali.



ENDS