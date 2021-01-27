Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal councillors unanimously agree to seek improved domestic violence services

Council feeding into 'National Strategy on Domestic Sexual and Gender-based Violence'

Donegal councillors unanimously agree to seek improved domestic violence services

Donegal councillors unanimously agree to seek improved domestic violence services - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal County Councillors have unanimously passed a motion regarding domestic violence at their monthly plenary meeting.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey said, the Council had agreed to contact the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD on the matter,

Cllr Donaghey said: “In view of the increase in reported incidents of domestic and sexual violence during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Donegal County Council has agreed to contact the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD.

“We are asking Minister McEntee to ensure improved services are achieved and that additional refuge places are sought and got and that suitable policies are put in place, through a co-ordinated approach, in order for sustainable intervention, to prevent and effectively respond to domestic and sexual violence.

“Since April 2020 the numbers accessing services has steadily increased each month, according to information supplied by Garda Headquarters. Violence has appeared to move indoors.

“Donegal County Council has passed this resolution because we are mindful the Review of the Third National Strategy on Domestic Sexual and Gender-based Violence is ongoing,” said Cllr Donaghey.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie