Donegal councillors unanimously agree to seek improved domestic violence services

Donegal County Councillors have unanimously passed a motion regarding domestic violence at their monthly plenary meeting.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey said, the Council had agreed to contact the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD on the matter,

Cllr Donaghey said: “In view of the increase in reported incidents of domestic and sexual violence during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Donegal County Council has agreed to contact the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD.

“We are asking Minister McEntee to ensure improved services are achieved and that additional refuge places are sought and got and that suitable policies are put in place, through a co-ordinated approach, in order for sustainable intervention, to prevent and effectively respond to domestic and sexual violence.

“Since April 2020 the numbers accessing services has steadily increased each month, according to information supplied by Garda Headquarters. Violence has appeared to move indoors.

“Donegal County Council has passed this resolution because we are mindful the Review of the Third National Strategy on Domestic Sexual and Gender-based Violence is ongoing,” said Cllr Donaghey.