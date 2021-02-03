Inishowen to feature in new Channel 5 series

Contact
Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar presenting new series
Inishowen is set to feature in a new Channel 5 travel series.
In this new series, airing on Channel 5 at 8pm on February 4, actor Adrian Dunbar is reconnecting with his roots as he travels the wild and rugged west and north coasts of Ireland.
In the second of the two-part series, the Line of Duty star will take the Lough Foyle ferry from Greencastle to Co. Derry.
