Donegal tourism boosted

Donegal County Council is seeking applications to it's “very popular” Outdoor Seating and Accessories for Tourism and Hospitality Business Scheme.

Better known as the Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme, it's terms were outlined at May's online meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors last Tuesday afternoon.

Applications to the Fáilte Ireland-funded Scheme, which is to encourage businesses to avail of opportunities to purchase items including outdoor seating or heating, are open until 4.00pm on September 30.

According to Donegal County Council, the focus of this scheme is to provide a level of financial support to tourism and hospitality businesses, in town centres, to purchase or upgrade equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and, therefore, increase their outdoor dining capacity for the summer of 2021.

The Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme will financially assist and support independent tourism and hospitality business owners to create outdoor dining experiences in a regulated and accessible manner. Funding under the scheme is only available to existing businesses.

The scheme is open to attractions, hotels, restaurants, cafes, public houses or other tourism and hospitality business establishments where food is sold for consumption on the premises. Those premises that have no commercial rates outstanding to Donegal County Council or have a payment plan in place.

Expenditure must be incurred between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021. The scheme will provide for up to 75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased/installed with a maximum allowable contribution of up to €4,000 per applicant.

Applications can be made at: outdooreatingscheme@donegalcoco.ie.