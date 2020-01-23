Three Donegal takeaways win big at Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

Three Donegal takeaways have won big at the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny was crowned Best Takeaway Ulster and Best Takeaway Chinese, while Best Takeaway Burger went to Friars Rest, Letterkenny and Best Takeaway Healthy was picked up by Burrito Loco, Letterkenny.

25 awards were up for grabs on the night including Best Takeaway Healthy, Best Takeaway Pizza and the all-new Best Takeaway Breakfast award, won by Burrito Loco, Letterkenny; Base Wood Fired Pizza, Terenure and McDonald’s, Swords respectively.

Introduced this year to acknowledge those within the industry working to make their business model more sustainable, the inaugural Just Eat Best Takeaway Sustainability category was won by Camile Thai, Phhisbsboro, with Burrito Loco, Letterkenny; Chopped, Baggot St; San Sab, Drumcondra and Sprout, Baggot St, also shortlisted and recognised within the category.

Once again the diversity of choice and range of flavours now available to customers saw winners emerge from the four proud provinces of Ireland, with Shapla Indian, Carlow winning Best Takeaway Leinster; Xian Street Food, Galway taking the top spot in the West as Best Takeaway Connaught; Camile Thai, Limerick voted Best Takeaway Munster and Bamboo Court, Letterkenny crowned Best Takeaway Ulster, while Saba To Go won Best Takeaway Dublin.

Speaking at National Takeaway Awards, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director Just Eat Ireland said: “The Just Eat National Takeaway Awards have gone from strength to strength over the past six years due in no small part to our restaurant partners’ tireless efforts to deliver the very best quality food to loyal customers."

Full list of winners can be found https://www.just-eat.ie/blog/ national-takeaway-awards/NTA- winners-2019.