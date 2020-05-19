Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a theft from a car in the Newmills area

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a theft from a car
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a theft from a car that happened between Tuesday, May 12 at 9pm and Wednesday, May 13 at 7.30am.
The incident happened at a home in Drumenan, Newmills.
A man had parked his car at his home and had locked it. He returned to his car the following morning and discovered that the rear passenger side window was broken.
The ignition barrel was interfered with and keys for another few vehicles were stolen along with the log book and Insurance Cert for the car itself.
If anyone was in that area overnight last Tuesday night and they observed anything that might assist with our enquiries then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 0749167100.
