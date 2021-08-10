Can you help a Donegal beach?

How often have you found yourself picking up a piece of litter at the beach?

It might surprise you to find yourself recalling more times than you remembered.

If the memory doesn’t stand out to you, you didn’t take the action into account. That one little piece of litter could have ended up in our ocean. It could have hurt our marine life.

That’s kind of the idea behind beach cleanup projects.

This September Fanad Coastal Group / Grúpa Cósta Fhánada will be setting a fine example for all coastal communities as they will be joining forces with the national Big Beach Clean coordinated by Clean Coast, to help Fanad recover from the deluge of litter that has been left along the beaches, unofficial camp sites and roadside verges.

The group has issued an appeal to locals and friends of Fanad to come along and help over the weekend of September 17 - 19 and to please spread the word to friends and neighbours.