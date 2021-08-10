10/08/2021

€378k in cultural funding for Donegal

€290,299 for Letterkenny and €88,000 for Ballyshannon.

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie


€378k in cultural funding has been announced for Donegal. This consists of €290,299 funding for An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny and €88,000 for the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon.

The funding comes from Minister Catherine Martin’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

This funding is provided under Stream B of the Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 that is part of an overall €4.7m capital investment scheme in the arts and culture infrastructure around the country

The allocation has been welcomed by Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White.

“We are delighted to see this funding for cultural projects in Donegal. Only 11 projects were funded nationally under this allocation and Donegal is getting two of them. This funding again demonstrates that Donegal is at last getting a fair share of investment,” he said.

The funding is being made available under the National Development Plan, Project Ireland 2040. Investing in our Culture, Language & Heritage 2018 - 2027 sets out the Government’s objectives for capital investment in Ireland’s culture, language and heritage.

The Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 will run until 2022 and will focus on enhancing the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.

Speaking today, Minister Martin said this capital scheme prioritises projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint.

"This is in line with the Government's action on climate change and I’m delighted that the funding for some of these projects will make a real and positive impact on the environment.

Projects that provide additional capacity for artists and artistic production particularly in arts centres were also favoured," she said.

