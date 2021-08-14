Specsavers Donegal Town to host fundraiser for Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Specsavers Donegal Town is hosting a fundraising drive next week for local charity Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, a voluntary organisation run by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector.

Specsavers Donegal Town is hoping to raise funds for this incredible charity throughout the week and are hoping that customers will show their support and donate what they can.

Specsavers staff will be shaking buckets outside the store and will be offering glasses adjustments or hearing aid repairs in return for a charity donation. Specsavers Donegal Town will also be donating all proceeds from all OCT scans next week to the foundation.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation core aim is to enhance the lives of people with additional needs. Working with families who have dependants with physical, sensory, intellectual, and mental health disabilities, regardless of whether the disability results in profound, moderate or mild additional needs. More importantly the foundation work with families pre diagnosis offering a needs based response.

Specsavers Donegal Town store director, Eddie Dolan says: ‘We are delighted to be in a position to host a fundraising week in store and show our support for this local charity. Now more than ever, it’s important that we come together as a community and give back to charities such as the Bluestack Foundation, whose fundraising efforts have been deeply diminished over the past year by the pandemic. The work that they do is instrumental to families who have dependents with physical, sensory, intellectual, and mental health disabilities.

‘We are now focusing on our fundraising efforts to raise some much needed funds and hope that our generous customers will show their support with any donation they feel comfortable to make. If anyone would like to get behind us, please pop into our store in Donegal Town, as we would be truly grateful to receive your support."

Specsavers Donegal Town is a local community optician and hearing centre, where supporting local clubs and charities is a key part of the store’s culture.

Customers are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice and outstanding value for money. For more information or to make an appointment at Specsavers Donegal Town, please call 0749742686 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/donegaltown.

For Specsavers Letterkenny, please call 074 916 7040 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/letterkenny.