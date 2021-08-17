Donegal woman in Afghanistan descibes Taliban take-over of the capital

Afghanistan. Map: Google Maps
A Donegal woman living in Afghanistan has been speaking about the Taliban take-over of the capital and country.
Mary-Ellen McGroarty heads up UN’s World Food Programme in Afghanistan.
On Sunday, Mary-Ellen McGroarty and her colleagues ran to the bunker of their Kabul compound.
“We heard gunshots and didn’t know what was happening,” she told the Irish Independent.
She also said: I fear Afghanistan is on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe – but I won’t be leaving."
For the full story see: HERE
