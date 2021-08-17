Donegal gardaí seize two e-scooters from users

Gardaí have seized two e-scooters in Buncrana and warned that they are not considered suitable for use in a public place.

The e-scooters were seized from their users in the town on Sunday night.

A Garda spokesperson said e-scooters are considered to be mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs).

“If an MPV is used in a public place, it is subject to all of the regulatory controls that apply to other vehicles.”

The spokesperson added e-scooters must be roadworthy, registered, taxed and insured.

“The driver must hold the appropriate driving licence and must also wear a helmet. It is currently not possible to tax or insure e-scooters and so they are not considered suitable for use in a public place,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson referred to the Road Safety Authority's guidance on the use of e-scooters for further information.