19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Afric McGlinchey to judge 2021 Allingham poetry competition

Afric McGlinchey to judge 2021 Allingham poetry competition

Allingham Festival Poetry Judge, 2021, Afric McGlinchey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Award winning poet, Afric McGlinchey will judge the entries in the 2021 Allingham Poetry Competition, which takes place each year in Ballyshannon.

The West Cork poet, editor and reviewer is the author of The lucky star of hidden things and Ghost of the Fisher Cat, both collections published by Salmon Poetry. Her poems have appeared in The Stinging Fly, Poetry Ireland Review, Poetry International and many other journals.

Afric McGlinchey is the winner of the Hennessy Award for Poetry. With the support of an Arts Council Literature Bursary, she has written the auto-fictional prose poetry memoir Tied to the Wind, to be published by Broken Sleep Books on August 31 2021: https://www.brokensleepbooks.com/product-page/afric-mcglinchey-tied-to-the-wind

Deadline for entries in the 2021 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions is September 17. Competition rules and on-line entry forms are posted on the Allingham Festival website https://www.allinghamfestival.com/

The 2021 Allingham Festival will take place between November 3-7. Festival activities will include a mix of live and on-line events, subject to public health guidelines. Major funding for the 2021 Allingham Festival is provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, and by Donegal County Council.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media