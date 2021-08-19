Afric McGlinchey to judge 2021 Allingham poetry competition

Allingham Festival Poetry Judge, 2021, Afric McGlinchey
Award winning poet, Afric McGlinchey will judge the entries in the 2021 Allingham Poetry Competition, which takes place each year in Ballyshannon.
The West Cork poet, editor and reviewer is the author of The lucky star of hidden things and Ghost of the Fisher Cat, both collections published by Salmon Poetry. Her poems have appeared in The Stinging Fly, Poetry Ireland Review, Poetry International and many other journals.
Afric McGlinchey is the winner of the Hennessy Award for Poetry. With the support of an Arts Council Literature Bursary, she has written the auto-fictional prose poetry memoir Tied to the Wind, to be published by Broken Sleep Books on August 31 2021: https://www.brokensleepbooks.com/product-page/afric-mcglinchey-tied-to-the-wind
Deadline for entries in the 2021 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions is September 17. Competition rules and on-line entry forms are posted on the Allingham Festival website https://www.allinghamfestival.com/
The 2021 Allingham Festival will take place between November 3-7. Festival activities will include a mix of live and on-line events, subject to public health guidelines. Major funding for the 2021 Allingham Festival is provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, and by Donegal County Council.
More News
Social media users have used Donegal County Council’s Love Donegal Day campaign to highlight the mica crisis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.