Investigations into youth attack in Stranorlar are ongoing

Gardai believe an unprovoked attack took place on a youth yesterday evening, Monday, in Stranorlar.
At around 7:50pm a youth was attacked by two other youths as he was walking through the Ard McCool estate.
The injuries sustained are being described as being minor.
Garda Sean Sweeney is urging anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
