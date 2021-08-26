Search our Archive

Second BreastCheck unit to operate in Donegal for limited time

Efforts being made to extend operating period of second screening unit

Breastcheck has a new location in Sligo

Approximately 770 women will be invited for mammograms at a second screening unit in Donegal

A second BreastCheck unit is to carry out screening in Donegal for a limited time.
The mobile unit is to carry out screening at the public services centre in Donegal Town from today, August 26, for 22 days, according to Donegal Action for Cancer Care (DACC).
Following a meeting with BreastCheck this week, DACC said approximately 770 women will be invited for mammograms. The additional screening in the county has come about due to a mobile unit and staff from another unit becoming available for a short period.
DACC said BreastCheck, a screening service for women between the ages of 50 and 60, is making concerted efforts to increase the 22-day period to 27 days which would see a total of 945 women screened.
BreastCheck told DACC that screening in Donegal “has been extremely challenging due to a number of staff resource issues they have had,” DACC said in a statement.
The group said BreastCheck understands the frustrations of women in Donegal who are overdue their screening appointments.
DACC said it is “very worrying” that on average 15-20% of screening participants invited to their appointment do not attend their invitation.
The group stressed the importance of women who have any symptoms contacting their GP immediately.

