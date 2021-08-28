Water supply for large area of Donegal under pressure to meet demand

Irish Water is appealing to customers in Donegal who get their water from the Lough Mourne Water Supply to only use water for essential use.

The utility says demand for water in Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Killygordon, Liscooley, Lifford, Castlefinn, Ballindrait, Ballynacor, Tievebrack, Glenfin Road and Cloghan remains higher than previous years' average daily demand.

It says there is high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the Lough Mourne Water Supply as dry warm weather returns and is likely to continue into next week.

With the high temperatures and larger numbers of people in many tourist and coastal areas, Irish water says every measure is being taken to ensure that supply can keep up with increases in demand

The public is being asked to stop the use of power washers at home, use a watering can rather than a hose in the garden, take showers over baths and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so.

Speaking about the continuing need to conserve water, Irish Water’s asset operations lead for Donegal Kevin Love said: “We are asking the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice regarding Covid-19. We want to ensure we can meet the demands on our water supplies as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxing and the hospitality sectors reopen for business. It is really important that everyone follows the HSE guidance on handwashing, however, there are some ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene.”

Guidance and tips for conserving water are available here.