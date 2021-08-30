Search our Archive

One of Donegal’s most anticipated and exciting fundraising events cancelled due to Covid-19

Sandra’s Run brings together hundreds of bikers with thousands of spectators and well-wishers

Sanrda's Run SMCNAMARA

Scene from Sandra's Run 2020 - organisers hope the event will be bigger and better than ever in 2022

Siobhan McNamara

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The annual motorcycle fundraising event Sandra’s Run will not take place this year due to Covid-19.

This much-anticipated annual motorcycle run sees hundreds of bikers come together to support the Boyle family from Killybegs in raising money for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

It is held in memory of Sandra Boyle who died shortly before her 18th birthday following a three-year battle with leukemia.

Dianne Boyle issued a statement on behalf of the Boyle family announcing their reasons for cancelling the event this year.

She said: “On behalf of my Parents, Jim and Rosaleen Boyle and my brother Michael Boyle, after deep talks and serious consideration, we regret that we will not be going ahead with this year's Sandras Motorcycle Run. 

“We are beyond gutted but we need to be responsible. 

“Sandra’s Run brings in hundreds of bikes alone then along with spectators, the crowd will be too large with what is going on right now with Covid. Our aim is to keep our town, bikers and families safe. 

“Sandra’s Run is the Boyle’s highlight of the year! We remember our daughter and sister Sandra and get to spend time with our biker community. 

“The sad part is we raise thousands annually for our chosen charity. This year is again Temple Street Children's Hospital. With not holding the run, we can not raise the same amount of money. So in the next few days, I will be setting up a Sandra’s Motorcycle Run page where you can donate towards Temple street. Please do, as every penny helps.

The sick children and their families still need our help.

“All we can say is .... Roll on July 2, 2022 for the best Sandra’s Run ever!

“No excuses to those that are always talking about biking but didn't do anything about it. 

You've 10 months! Get your bike lessons and test now! Just do it and join us on 2022 Sandra’s Run.

“Stay safe everyone and God bless you all.”

