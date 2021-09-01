Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Ship ahoy! Up to 20 cruise ships plan to visit Donegal as tourism sector set to pick up following easing of Covid restrictions

Chris Ashmore

Killybegs and south-west Donegal could get a major economic boost next year with the return of the lucrative cruise ship business.

For several years, Killybegs was experiencing a rise in cruise ship visits and thousands of passengers were disembarking for a variety of excursions around the county.

However, Covid-19 led to a complete halt in cruises. 

Now, though, major cruise companies are planning for a return to more normal circumstances in 2022.

It is understood that up to 20 cruise ships could visit Killybegs next year.

“Things are looking up, we are hopeful for next year,” commented one source connected with the industry in Killybegs.

However, the ongoing pandemic means that it will be sometime before arrangements can be confirmed.

See today's Donegal Post for the full story.

