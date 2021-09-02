More than 2,000 people in Donegal waiting to sit driving tests

More than 2,000 people in Donegal are waiting to sit their driving test, new figures show.

Of the 2,122 who are eligible to sit their driving test in Donegal, only 283 have been allocated a test date.

The figures, which have been released to Sinn Féin, show more than 105,000 people are waiting to sit their test around the country.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty, today called for more driving testers to be hired to help clear the backlog.

He said the Road Safety Authority (RSA) made a submission to the Department last October for the recruitment of 80 extra driver testers.

“Almost one year on, figures released to Sinn Féin show just 37 extra driving testers are now in place,” he said.

“This comes at a time when 105,480 people are waiting to sit a driving test across the State. It’s absolutely scandalous.

“The problem is particularly bad in Donegal where 2,122 people are waiting on a driving test.”

He accused transport minister Eamonn Ryan of showing no interest in resolving the issue.

“Minister Ryan needs to explain why half the driving testers requested by the RSA almost one year ago, are still not in place,” he said.

The Minister needs to increase driving testing and theory testing capacity immediately to clear the waiting lists, he said.

This should include the fast-track recruitment of additional testers, longer opening hours and the establishment of pop-up centres in the areas with the longest waiting lists.

“Meanwhile students starting college or employees trying to get to work are facing huge problems without their driving licence,” he added.

“It’s predominantly young people affected by these delays, which is having a massive impact on their lives. Young people deserve better.

“Young people in Donegal and in other counties have sent me messages to tell me how difficult it is to get insurance cover, and when they do get cover, they often have to pay exorbitant premiums which they can’t afford. The delays in getting dates for tests means that learner drivers are paying higher insurance premiums for longer.”

