Boat and ship propellers caused significant damage to Sweet Nellie's beach in Inishowen
Propellers of boats and ships caused significant damage to the Inishowen beach, Sweet Nellie's at Greencastle, it has been claimed.
Moville environmentalist, Enda Craig said: "The holes are caused by propeller action from large boats as they refloat from having been beached to allow 'anti-fouling' of the keel.
"Boat owners do not see the hole that is left, as the boats are refloated at high water mark and the subsequent hole in the beach is, in effect, not visible until the following low water on the beach."
