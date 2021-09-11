Donegal gardai remind motorists to regularly check tyres
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued a Fixed Charge Penalty notice (for the offence of holding a mobile phone while driving) to the driver of a 30 tonne truck on Wednesday.
A caution was given in relation to the poor condition of the inner tyres each side of the rear axle.
A garda spokesperson said: "Please never hold/use your mobile phone while driving. It is so important that you are not distracted in any way whilst behind the wheel of any type of vehicle.
"Please check your tyres regularly and even more regularly when the tread depth reaches 3mm. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.
"The more worn your tyres become, the less grip they will have on the road surface."
