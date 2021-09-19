1992 All-Ireland winner Martin Shovlin played club championship today ... at 60!

Martin Shovlin
At the ripe old age of 60, Martin Shovlin was in action for Naomh Ultan this afternoon in the Donegal Intermediate B Championship.
A two-time Ulster SFC winner, Shovlin was part of the Donegal panels that won the All-Ireland under-21 title in 1982 and Sam Maguire in 1992. In 1990 he was named as Ulster GAA Writers' Player of the Year. He played championship football from 1988 to 1997.
Today against Naomh Bríd in Ballintra, Shovlin, who turns 61 in January, came on for the last quarter. Naomh Bríd ran out winners on a 1-11 to 1-10 scoreline. Liam Kennedy, at 55, played the full match for the Dunkineely-based side.
