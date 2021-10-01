Report will 'not be endorsed' by Family Representatives

The document issued by the civil servants involved in the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme has been described as "not acceptable" by the Donegal family representatives on the group.

The Working Group was established by Housing Minster Darragh O'Brien following the mica redress rally in Dublin on June 15. It comprised three Donegal homeowners; three Mayo homeowners, three officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; an official from Donegal County Council; and an official from Mayo County Council.

Speaking on social media this morning, Ann Owens, a Donegal family representative, said: "The document issued by the civil servants late last night is not acceptable not will it be endorsed by the family representatives and Working Group.

"The document does not reflect the considerable body of work done by the Working Group over the past months, within the negotiations and, in its present form, will not be endorsed.

"More than ever, we need you to you to get on a bus next Friday (October 8) heading for Dublin. We will only be taken seriously if we have the power of the people in a groundswell at our backs. Come to Dublin on Friday. Book the bus today. This is a moment to once again show the 'Power of the People'. Ní neart go cur le chéile."