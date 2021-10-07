Donegal dancers feature on new stamps celebrating 150 years of the Gaiety Theatre

New stamps celebrating 150 years of the Gaeity Theatre feature a Riverdance troupe which includes two Donegal dancers.

Designed by Red&Grey, the news series of €1.10 stamps celebrates famous Gaiety opening nights. They include Riverdance 2017 with Donegal Irish dancers Megan Walsh from Ardara and Mide Ni Bhaoill from Gaoth Dobhair.

The three other stamps in the collection feature Abdication (1948) starring Hilton Edwards and Micheál Mac Liammóir; Dick Whittington (1957) starring Maureen Potter and Jimmy O’Dea; and the Druid theatre company’s production of John B Keane’s Sive (2018).

The Gaiety Theatre, known affectionately as the Grand Old Lady of South King Street opened its doors on November 27, 1871.

Over the last 150 years it has been home to top class musicals, dramas, operas and pantomimes, and live performance of all kinds.

It is considered the spiritual home of Riverdance, since that was where the first Riverdance performance took place as an interval act during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. The summer run of Riverdance at the Gaiety is a firm favourite with fans of the show, many of whom return year after year to enjoy the performances.

Caroline Downey, Gaiety Theatre owner said it was a huge honour for the Gaiety Theatre’s 150 years to be commemorated in the form of An Post stamps.

“The Gaiety Theatre has been a tradition and a part of life in Ireland for generations,” she said.

“It is a household name and holds many fond memories for so many throughout Ireland and beyond.

“The images chosen represent just a small part of the incredible Irish talent that has been recognised internationally. We are delighted that images of very special productions at the Gaiety will travel the globe on letters and packages and evoke memories of some of those shared experiences.”

An Post Head of Communications Anna McHugh said: “The Gaiety represents a lifetime of great entertainment and a real sense of welcome, warmth and wonder for generations of Irish people.

“These special stamps will share our pride in and admiration for the Grand Old Lady of South King Street across Ireland and the world.”

The set of four national stamps, and limited edition First Day Cover envelope are available at anpost.com/gaiety (with free delivery), the GPO and selected post offices.