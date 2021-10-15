Travelling to Sligo 'unfair hardship' for Inishowen diabetes patients

The delay in providing a Diabetes Centre of Excellence at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) has resulted in patients from Inishowen having to make the arduous five-hour round trip to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

According to Sinn Féin councillor Albert Doherty, Diabetes Ireland had received firm commitments from the previous Minister for Health, Simon Harris, there would be priority development of the diabetes service in the North West.

Cllr Doherty said: “The then Minister for Health indicated a local consultant would be appointed with specialism in Pump Therapy and confirmed the feasibility of delivering a shared centre of excellence was being explored.

Cllr Doherty said he raised the issue of Diabetes Centre of Excellence at LUH, at the September meeting of the Regional Health Forum, following the experience of two of his elderly neighbours.

He added: “An elderly neighbour of mine, and his wife, neither of whom can drive, had to organise their daughter to get a day off work to take them to Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

“When they got to SUH, he received an injection and they turned around and headed home to Inishowen. This was a full day wasted, and as they said to me, 'Why not Letterkenny?'

"I was told, 'For routine diabetic care no adult patients are required to travel to Sligo, however, adults wishing to avail of pump therapy are referred to Galway, Dublin or Sligo. All these services have a waiting list.

“In the interim all these patients remain under the care of LUH'. However, this was not the experience of my neighbour.

“I asked, 'What are the current progress plans for the provision of a fully staffed diabetes resourced service at LUH? What are the current numbers in the LUH catchment area availing and requiring access to this service?

“Will the HSE acknowledge and address the present unfair necessity and hardship involved for Inishowen's diabetes patients to arrange family / community assistance, financial outgoings and transport to Sligo for diabetes service?'”

Cllr Doherty received the following answer, which he described as completely ignoring the commitments previously made by then Health Minister, Simon Harris: “There is one full-time Consultant Endocrinologist and in addition, one Consultant Physician, with a special interest in Diabetes.

“The service is supported by two Clinical Nurse Specialists for adults and one Clinical Nurse Specialist for the paediatric service. There is also one Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the paediatric service.

“There are currently 1,500 Type I and 6,000 Type II adult patients with diabetes availing of this service.

“74 young people under 18 years are using insulin pump therapy.

“45 young people under 16 years using injectable therapy attending the paediatric clinic.

“19 young people 16 to 18 years using injectable therapy attending the transition clinic.

“For routine diabetic care no adult patients are required to travel to Sligo, however, adults wishing to avail of pump therapy are referred to Galway, Dublin or Sligo.

“All these services have a waiting list. In the interim all these patients remain under the care of LUH.”