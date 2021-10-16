Search

16/10/2021

Donegal Covid case numbers and spread of disease down everywhere except Donegal LEA

Donegal Covid case numbers and spread of disease down everywhere except Donegal LEA

Covid numbers in Donegal from end of Sept to Oct 13 in graph form

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

While all local electoral areas (LEA’s) in Donegal are now registering a Covid-19 incidence rate below 1,000 cases per 100,000k of the population over the latest two week published analysis, the Donegal Local electoral area (LEA) is the only one of the seven in the county that has recorded an increase in the figures that are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) every two weeks.

It is now ranked fourth of the of the seven LEAs in the county, previously having registered the lowest incidence rate in the county. 

In other words the rate has been coming down everywhere except the south and south west of Donegal.

Letterkenny has the highest incidence rate of 701.6 with 209 cases in the period from September 27 to October 11, down from a rate of 1,007 with 300 cases in the period from September 13-27. 

Lifford-Stranorlar's Covid rate stood at 1000.4 with 259 cases (Sept 13-27), but is now down to 96 confirmed cases and a rate per 100k of the population, to 697.1.

Milford 143 confirmed cases with a rate of 1,038.4 but in the latest two week analysis that 

is also now down to 97 cases and a rate of 697.1

The most noticeable change in the data has been the increase in both cases and incidence rate in the local area of Donegal which stretches from Bundoran over to Glencolmcille.

In the previous data, it had registered 93 cases in the period from  September 13-27 with an incidence rate of 352; that latter figure has jumped to 630.4 and 167 confirmed cases.

Glenties and Buncrana LEAs have the lowest incidence of the spread of the disease at present.


September 27 - October 11 figures ranked highest to lowest rates of infection 


Electoral area - Letterkenny

Confirmed cases: 209

Rate per 100k pop: 701.6

Area population 29,791


Electoral area - Milford 

Confirmed cases: 96

Rate per 100k pop: 697.1

Area population 13,771


Electoral area - Lifford/Stranorlar  

Confirmed cases: 180

Rate per 100k pop: 695.3

Area population 25,889


Electoral area - Donegal 

Confirmed cases: 167

Rate per 100k pop: 630.4

Area population 26,493


Electoral area - Carndonagh 

Confirmed cases: 102

Rate per 100k pop: 601.3

Area population 16,964


Electoral area - Glenties 

Confirmed cases: 91

Rate per 100k pop: 380.5

Area population 23,919


Electoral area - Buncrana 

Confirmed cases: 55

Rate per 100k pop: 245.9

Area population 22,366

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media