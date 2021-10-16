Donegal Covid case numbers and spread of disease down everywhere except Donegal LEA

While all local electoral areas (LEA’s) in Donegal are now registering a Covid-19 incidence rate below 1,000 cases per 100,000k of the population over the latest two week published analysis, the Donegal Local electoral area (LEA) is the only one of the seven in the county that has recorded an increase in the figures that are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) every two weeks.

It is now ranked fourth of the of the seven LEAs in the county, previously having registered the lowest incidence rate in the county.

In other words the rate has been coming down everywhere except the south and south west of Donegal.

Letterkenny has the highest incidence rate of 701.6 with 209 cases in the period from September 27 to October 11, down from a rate of 1,007 with 300 cases in the period from September 13-27.

Lifford-Stranorlar's Covid rate stood at 1000.4 with 259 cases (Sept 13-27), but is now down to 96 confirmed cases and a rate per 100k of the population, to 697.1.

Milford 143 confirmed cases with a rate of 1,038.4 but in the latest two week analysis that

is also now down to 97 cases and a rate of 697.1

The most noticeable change in the data has been the increase in both cases and incidence rate in the local area of Donegal which stretches from Bundoran over to Glencolmcille.

In the previous data, it had registered 93 cases in the period from September 13-27 with an incidence rate of 352; that latter figure has jumped to 630.4 and 167 confirmed cases.

Glenties and Buncrana LEAs have the lowest incidence of the spread of the disease at present.



September 27 - October 11 figures ranked highest to lowest rates of infection



Electoral area - Letterkenny

Confirmed cases: 209

Rate per 100k pop: 701.6

Area population 29,791



Electoral area - Milford

Confirmed cases: 96

Rate per 100k pop: 697.1

Area population 13,771



Electoral area - Lifford/Stranorlar

Confirmed cases: 180

Rate per 100k pop: 695.3

Area population 25,889



Electoral area - Donegal

Confirmed cases: 167

Rate per 100k pop: 630.4

Area population 26,493



Electoral area - Carndonagh

Confirmed cases: 102

Rate per 100k pop: 601.3

Area population 16,964



Electoral area - Glenties

Confirmed cases: 91

Rate per 100k pop: 380.5

Area population 23,919



Electoral area - Buncrana

Confirmed cases: 55

Rate per 100k pop: 245.9

Area population 22,366