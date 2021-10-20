Search

20/10/2021

Defective construction products exported?

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Former British Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is to submit Parliamentary Questions regarding his concerns around the potential safety issues raised by defective construction materials from Ireland, which may have been exported to Britain.

Mr Corbyn has also urged the British and Irish Governments and the Assembly in the North to formulate a redress option for families in the North and Britain with holiday homes in Donegal, Mayo and other affected counties. Holiday home owners are excluded from the current Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

In a supportive letter to 100% Redress campaigners, Mr Corbyn said: "There are families in Northern Ireland and Britain with holiday homes in Donegal, Mayo and other counties who have been affected. There needs to be joined up thinking between the Irish Government, the British Government and the devolved Assembly in Northern Ireland to find a way forward for these families."

"Thousands of homes in Donegal and Mayo are believed to be affected by defective concrete blocks, which have started to crack and crumble, leaving some families with no other choice but to demolish and rebuild.

"Many of my constituents have families who may be affected, and are deeply concerned. 

"Following a large protest in Dublin's city centre recently, the Irish Government has pledged to do more to help those who are impacted, but campaigners say the State grant scheme will not come close to solving their problems.

"The families affected have done nothing wrong and I send full solidarity to those families seeking 100% Redress - and welcome the initiative to set up a London-Irish Mica redress support network.

"I do not know if these blocks made their way to England, Wales or Scotland. There are suggestions they may have. I shall be submitting questions to find out and make sure people's safety is considered. 

