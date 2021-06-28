Major water pipe replacement work to take place in Donegal village's Main Street this summer

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is replacing approximately 281 metres of problematic, old water mains in Laghey Main Street.

According to Irish Water, these pipes were prone to frequent bursts and leakage, and caused water supply disruptions for customers in the area. The old cast iron water mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Declan Cawley of Irish Water, explained: “These works will benefit customers in the area by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main.

“Upon completion, there will be significant improvements in network performance and levels of customer service in this area in terms of efficiency and security of supply.

The section of works will take place along the R232 on Main Street, Laghey and are due to be completed by the end of August. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Mr Cawley said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place however local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given advanced notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Donegal and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Irish Water says this project is one example of how the organisation is working in partnership with Local Authorities to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce leakage. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%; by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40%. Irish Water says it is currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

Irish Water says the National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

The organisation says it is continuing to work with Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Further information on reducing leaks is available at www.water.ie