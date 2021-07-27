BREAKING: Reports of multi-vehicle collision at major Donegal junction
Reports are coming in of a multi-vehicle collision at the Kilross junction between Stranorlar and Letterkenny.
It is understood that a number of vehicles - including at least one lorry - were involved in the incident.
Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed to traffic.
Motorists are advised to avoid this very busy stretch of road if possible as delays are likely.