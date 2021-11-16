Deputy Pringle asks Government about plans to help ailing car industry

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, wants to know what plans the Government has for a scheme to protect jobs in the car industry which he says is facing difficulties caused by Brexit and the shortage of microchips.
Addressing the Dáil during Questions on Promised Legislation, Deputy Pringle said he has been talking with Donegal car dealerships over the past number of months about the problems they are facing.
Deputy Pringle said: “Because of the severe difficulties they are confronting, with Brexit and the microchip shortage, car sales are in a perfect storm of lack of supply. It is likely by all reports internationally that the microchip shortage will last for the next year and possibly into 2023 as well. This leads to a very real risk of job losses over the next six months if no action is taken. It will mean substantial job losses in every county in the country. So, my question is, Taoiseach: Has your government any plans to implement a scheme to protect jobs in the car industry?”
