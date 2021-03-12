National: Here's the line-up of guests for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

Contact
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham on Friday night will be Amy Poehler, Minnie Driver, Nick Jonas, Leonie Elliott, Jennifer Garner and Tom Odell.
Comic actor Amy Poehler chats to Graham about her rebellious new comedy 'Moxie', while Oscar-nominated star of 'Good Will Hunting', Minnie Driver, discusses her new podcast, 'Minnie Questions'.
Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas joins to promote his new album 'Spaceman, and actor Leonie Elliott, Lucille in BBC favourite "Call the Midwife" will also feature on Friday night's show.
Hollywood star Jennifer Garner talks about her new family comedy "Yes Day", with music on the night from singer-songwriter Tom Odell.
This week on the red sofa! @tompeterodell, @Leonie_Elliott, @robbeckettcomic, @driverminnie, @nickjonas, Jennifer Garner & Amy Poehler! This Friday at 10:45pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/zM7AYuQool— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) March 10, 2021
Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, March 12 at 10.45pm.
