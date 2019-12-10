Donegal's Elvis fans raised over €5000 for charity this year

The Elvis Rocking The Hills of Donegal Fan Club has just enjoyed a fantastic 2019 and the ladies behind the organisation, Beatrice and Patricia, promise that 2020 will be just as exciting.

In their final newslette which has just come out, they wish everyone the season's greetings thank them for their support, encouragement and generosity during the year.

"You travel from far and near to our Elvis events and make a big effort to help us raise money for charity. The money raised this year alone is an amazing amount of €5,356.98 from three events and over the five years of the club, we've raised €27,535.33.

"I'm very happy with the success we've had so far with our club and I'm sure we'll achieve a lot more in the years to come. I'm sure our good friend, Gerry Mullins, would be delighted with our success if he was here but he is with us in spirit.

"I must give a special thanks to Patricia and Mary who are a huge help, we couldn't run these events without them. Also thanks to all at the Caisleáin Óir Hotel for looking after us so well, and to Noel Boylan for doing our sound at each event.

"A special mention to the great people who run the B&Bs here in Donegal, they really give a big welcome to all our Elvis family. Also to Fr Pat Ward for allowing us to have our Gospel Mass at most of our big weekends, and to Joe Rodgers for doing the sound in the church. I really appreciate all you do for us."

They add while it had been a great year for the club, it was also tinged with sadness at the loss of their dear friend, Rocky Lane, RIP.

"He was known far and wide for his love of Elvis and Billy Fury. He was also well known for his letter writing and I'm glad to say I have every one of the letters he wrote me. He was very generous and always gave donations towards every charity we tried to help.

"He had a huge collection of Elvis memorabilia. I met Rocky's son, Patrick, recently and he passed on some of Rocky's collection to me to help raise money for charity during our future events. I know Rocky would be pleased about that. Thanks Patrick and all Rocky's family for your generous gift. His memory will be with us always and he'll still be helping charities for a long time to come. I think Rocky and Gerry will be keeping an eye on us and lead us in the right directions.



The ladies reveal that the first Elvis event for 2020 will be on March 28 in the Caisleáin Óir Hotel with the lovely Darren Graceland Jones from Wales.

"I'm really looking forward to having Darren over for a show as he has a fantastic voice and a great fun personality. He was supposed to be here a few years ago but didn't make it through unforeseen circumstances, so I'm sure he'll have a great time in March with us in Donegal and will perform a brilliant show. So put that date in your diary and help us celebrate our club's sixth birthday.

"We have our second Elvis event in Dublin on July 11 in the Parnell GAA Centre in Coolock with the fantastic Liam Murphy. That will be a night not to be missed. I look forward to seeing all of our Dublin Elvis family at that event.

"To round off our events for 2020 we are delighted to bring back for the third time the wonderful Oliver Steinhoff from Germany. This event will be held in the lovely Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe on October 17. The hotel has given us reduced rates for anyone wanting to stay there for B&B so hopefully lots of the Elvis family will join us for this great weekend.



"That's all the news for now. Take care and keep listening to Elvis," said the ladies.