National road improvement grants for Donegal

Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, has welcomed the announcement from the Department of Transport that a total allocation of €44,577,790 has been approved for National Roads in Donegal for 2020.

The Department has allocated the following to major N56 projects for 2020:

- Continuation of the Drumbeigh to Inver Scheme €8,000,000,

- Dungloe to Cloghbolie €12,000,000, works to commence in Q1 2020,

- Letterilly to Kilraine Junction €9,000,000, with Tenders to be invited in 2020.

"These road projects when completed will make a major difference to the N56 and will greatly benefit all road users using the N56 in those respective areas. It is important that throughout 2020 that the TII and Donegal County Council plan for the next phases of these projects, more is required to be done on the N56 in order to bring it to the standard required and expected nowadays added Deputy Gallagher.

He added in addition to the major improvement works the following were confirmed by the Department of Transport for road improvements and road overlay grants:

- N56 Crolly to Loughanure - Pavement Overlay €600,000

- N56 Dunkineely to Bruckless – Pavement Overlay €1,580,000

- N56 Four Lane Letterkenny - Pavement €950,000

- N56 Loughanure - Pavement €200,000

- N56 Mountcharles Bypass - Pavement €600,000

- N56 Cyclelane from Illistrin to Letterkenny €300,000.

He added the N56 road is a critically important route for the entire north, west and south of the county, as the road in essence connects the entire county to the national primary road network.

"The N56 is the only artery connecting these parts of Donegal to the rest of the roads network and as such is subject to massive traffic volumes on a daily basis. The road grants announced for overlay will go a long way to improving surfaces and increasing safety measures on these road sections.

"It is critically important that continued investment is made into this National Secondary Road and it is equally important that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) continue to make further plans to for additional improvements on the N56 once the current major works are completed.

"The N56 must be brought to the highest possible standards and be fit for purpose, so that once the A5 is completed – then the N56 regardless of where you are located on it must provide you with ease of access to the motorway connecting the northwest to Dublin.

"The ongoing improvement works on the N56 must be advanced and completed so that the entire north, west and south of the county can access overall road improvements into the region," stated Pat the Cope.

He added he wished to compliment the TII officials, Road Design Office Donegal town for

making themselves available each year to discuss Donegal County Council’s plans for the following year.