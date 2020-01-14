Former priest charged with indecent assault at Donegal court

A former priest has appeared at a court in Donegal on a charge of indecent assault.

Tuesday's sitting heard evidence of the serving the book of evidence on the accused at the district court.

The defendant made no reply, the court heard.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle said the DPP had consented for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court on January 28 on one charge in the book of evidence.

Defence solicitor Frank Dorrian applied for and was granted legal aid for counsel for the circuit court sitting.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.

A publication order was made preventing the publication of anything that might tend to identify either the defendant or the alleged injured party.