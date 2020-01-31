Innovative new Donegal Enterprise Hub in stunning location gets green light

Planning permission has been granted by Donegal County Council for a major new town-centre office development in Donegal Town.

Located at the top of Quay Street overlooking the pier, the multi-million euro gateway development to the town is designed as an Enterprise Hub to encourage start-up businesses and business collaboration in the form of a co-working space.

Local businessman and award-winning architect Declan McCabe of McCabe Architects is behind the project and said the idea driving the project is to utilize the digital age for job creation and innovation.

As a growing practice, it is envisaged that McCabe Architects will occupy one part of the building, but many other businesses and entrepreneurs will share the building which will feature hot-desks, private office suites as well as social spaces, canteens and presentation areas.

The building is designed as Nearly Zero - Energy Building (nZEB) meaning 'nearly zero' or little or no energy is required to run the building. The building will also feature the latest technology in the form of high-speed broadband and vitality reality software.

Declan McCabe said: “Many people are seeking to relocate back to Donegal from the urban centres. Many companies are willing to retain their employees in a remote working set-up subject to them having a secure and controlled working environment.

“Our vision is to return the diaspora to the north-west, creating an ecosystem of creativity and innovation, and progressing the facilitation of job growth via digital technology.

“Donegal Town has great potential, the building is contemporary, we are in a modern era of technology and the design and architecture reflects that.”

It's hoped to have the project at construction start stage within twelve months, the Democrat was told.