Gardai urge public to be vigilant as people receive new 'extortion email' scam

Contact
Gardaí are warning Donegal residents about a new email scam
Gardai are urging the public in Donegal to remain vigilant as a new 'extortion' email scam has been circulating.
Gardai say that the emails are designed to 'create a feeling of fear and panic in whoever receives them'.
A garda spokesperson said: "One of the emails did contain an actual password that the person concerned has used in the distant past and the other contained a made up password that the receiver of the email has never used.
"Criminals do not need any hacking skills to pull off an extortion scam.
"They often rely on leaked email addresses stolen from huge companies and email providers over the last decade or so.
"Sometimes scammers might even buy passwords associated with the email accounts concerned and then add that password in the email they send you in order to add a feeling of authenticity. This then increases the panic that you feel when you receive the email and the scammer's plan has started to work.
"The scammers will falsely claim that they have used the password to access sensitive information about you. Our advice is firstly and most importantly, do not panic!
"Never give these people what they ask for (cash or bitcoin payment etc.) and never click on the link provided. Delete the email.
"If a password is mentioned in the email that you do still use then please change the password on all of your online accounts immediately to be safe.
"Should you have fallen victim already and have already paid the fee that they demanded then please alert Gardaí.
"These emails are very threatening in nature and can cause a lot of worry and upset for anyone who receives them. Please do not worry if you receive an email of this nature.
"Stay calm because It is most certainly a scam. Keep yourself informed in relation to scams and please inform others also.
"These emails are generated randomly and even if you have the most innocent browsing history in the world, an email such as this could create a fear in you that your accounts have been hacked."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.