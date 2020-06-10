Expressions of Interest invited for Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 and CLAR 2020

Donegal County Council is inviting Expressions of Interest from the community for project proposals through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 and CLAR 2020 funding programmes to support rural economies and rural communities in their post-Covid recovery and help rural towns and villages adapt to how they do business and how people can come together safely and as a community.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Nicholas Crossan has welcomed the funding announcement.

He said: "Our towns and villages across Donegal are at the heart of economic activity. Our communities in Donegal are working harder than ever.

"These funding programmes are timely and welcome and will help community groups and business deal with the challenges faced by Covid-19, supporting economic and social recovery in the county."

The funding available through Town and Village Renewal and CLAR will continue to build on the objectives of the Local Economic & Community Plan (LECP) in nurturing a ‘place for people’ where business and community can support each other enhancing our buildings and streets, providing an attractive environment to visit and to live and increasing footfall into our towns and villages.

The coordination and implementation of these two funding programmes are part of a suite of integrated measures under the Rural Development Investment Programme of the Department of Rural and Community Development, managed through the Community Development Division of Donegal County Council.

Director of Community Development, Liam Ward acknowledged and thanked the community, stating: "The Town and Village Renewal Scheme and CLÁR Programme have over a number of years helped rejuvenate rural towns and villages across the County and in addressing population decline.

"This year particularly will provide much needed support which will go some way to assist the economic and social recovery of our towns and villages in addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19.

"Working with our communities we, as a local authority are better placed to inform the regeneration of the places where we live and work and the places we call home, and this funding will allow us to continue working in this coordinated and collaborative way, working with and supporting our communities."

Expressions of Interest are now invited from communities for project proposals in towns and villages with a focus on interventions that can:

- Respond to the new challenges associated with COVID-19,

- Assist the economic and social recovery of our towns and villages,

- Enhance the places we live and work and

- Support our towns villages and rural communities

Details for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 can be found at: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/ community/fundingforyourgroup/ townvillagerenewal2020/

Details for CLÁR Programme 2020 can be found at: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/ community/fundingforyourgroup/ clarfunding2020/