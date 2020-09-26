Donegal will beat Covid-19 – Feighan

Donegal will beat Covid-19 with a renewed effort to tackle the virus, a Fine Gael Minister has said.

Minister of State Frank Feighan, who represents part of South Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, has called on local people to redouble the efforts to combat the pandemic.

“I know the announcement that Donegal was to enter Level 3 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 hit local people and businesses hard. The people of Donegal have been working tirelessly to combat COVID-19 and this is a really difficult time, Minister Feighan said,

“However, we know that if we redouble our efforts to tackle this virus, we will get the case numbers down again.

“People living in Donegal must remain in the county while Donegal is at Level 3, and people living outside the county should not enter. Of course these restrictions are with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

“Crucially, we must also avoid crowded areas. It is helpful to work on the basis that we, or those we meet, could be infectious and behave accordingly. No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people.

“Furthermore, we must pay particular attention to the joint call from acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and his Northern Ireland counterpart Dr Michael McBride, to avoid unnecessary travel over the border into the North. It is positive to hear that there will be close cooperation of authorities on both sides of the Border.

“All of this is in additional to the usual public health guidelines to limit your social contacts; wash your hands regularly; keep two-metres apart, and wear face coverings where two-metre distancing is not possible; follow good cough and sneeze etiquette; and know the symptoms and isolate immediately and contact your GP if you have them.

“I recommend for everyone in Donegal to check out the full guidelines for the county at gov.ie/covid19

He added that An Tánaiste and Minster for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar has confirmed €2 million of additional supports for Donegal businesses.

"For example, Donegal businesses impacted by 25% or more fall in turnover will now be entitled to a 30% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €5,200 and the new maximum to €32,500.

"Those that applied and received a grant previously, can receive the top up of 30%. In addition, applications from Donegal will be prioritised for the wide range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 through the July Jobs Stimulus and other Government initiatives.

“People and businesses in Donegal have been doing their best in difficult circumstances and they can rest assured this Government will continue to support them. Together we will beat this virus,” said Minister Feighan.