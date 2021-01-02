

Donegal Action for Cancer Care (DACC) has welcomed news it received yesterday from BreastCheck service in relation to appointments in January and Covid-19 restrictions.

Spokesperson, Betty Holmes, said for DACC it is so important to get this information out to ensure that women who are invited are aware of this.

"DACC worked hard so hard for years to ensure Donegal women would have BreastCheck so we need to continue to make sure that women attend when they get an appointment and are aware of this update," she said.

She added a statement issued yesterday revealed that BreastCheck will be operating at a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 in the first week of January.

"Some units are temporarily closed due to Covid-19 and we are working with finite staffing resources nationwide. We have therefore made the decision to focus our resources on women within our care who are deemed to be at a higher risk at this time. These are women who are in the assessment stage of breast screening.

"We are asking women scheduled for a follow-up assessment from January 4 to continue to attend on the day and time given.

"For all other women, we intend to continue routine breast screening from January 11. We will keep this under review and in line with HSE and NPHET advice. We will update outr website with any changes to our appointment schedules."

The statement added that women who have booked for routine screening before January 11 wil be contacted by their unit and offered a new appointment and apologised for any inconvenience caused.