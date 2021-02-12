Contact

WEATHER OUTLOOK: The cold snap continues across Donegal but will it bring snow?

A comprehensive look at the weather forecast for Donegal for the coming days

snow road Lough Eske Donegal

The next few days are expected bring snow accumulations and icy roads in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There has been a cool, crisp start to Friday in Donegal where it is somewhat cloudy with the occasional flurry of snow expected.

It will be mostly dry with some bright spells and quite a cold, blustery feel to the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 1°C to 3°C in strong and gusty southeast winds.

Winds will be strongest in exposed coastal areas. A Status Yellow marine warning is in place for southeast winds reaching gale force 8 on all Irish coastal waters. Winds are expected to increase to gale force 9 later today on coastal waters from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Fair Head.

Tonight will be mainly dry early on but snow will move in from the west later, with accumulations expected by Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures will drop as low as -2°C in strong to gale force southeast winds.

By Saturday morning there will be further accumulations of snow with a high risk of ice leading to hazardous conditions.

It will remain cold and blustery with temperatures of around 3°C in strong to gale force southeast winds.

Sunday is expected to bring a significant change in conditions with temperatures reaching 10°C to 12°C during the day and falling to around 7°C overnight. Strong winds will ease to moderate and will veer southerly by evening.

Monday looks set to be largely dry with bright spells, especially in the early afternoon. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C in light, southerly winds.

From Tuesday onwards there will be a mix of rain and brighter spells in daytime temperatures of around 7°C to 10°C in light to moderate, mainly southerly winds.

