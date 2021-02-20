Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the funding boost to Donegal swimming pool operators.

Pool operators across the county have been allocated more than €125,000 in the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.

Sport Ireland appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector, to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.

The €2.5m funding scheme was announced as part of the July Stimulus package which aimed to support publicly accessible swimming pools respond to the challenge associated with maintaining swimming pools and the effort to reopen and remain open, within COVID-19 safety protocols, and to promote participation in the sport of swimming.

Minister McConalogue said: “Swimming continues to be a very popular activity for Donegal people. COVID-19 has impacted this leisure facility, but funding provided in December and now will help pools emerge from the current closures. It is important that we continue to encourage and support exercise.”

The ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which remain closed at the current Level 5. In December 2020 €2,386,519 was awarded to over 200 facilities nationwide.

The full list of applicants deemed eligible for receipt of the COVID-19 swimming pool grant fund 2020, subject to adherence to terms and conditions, can be found HERE.