Donegal woman wins top prize on National Lottery scratch card

A lucky Donegal woman has won the top prize of €30,000 on a Diamond Bingo Doubler scratch card.

The overjoyed woman who wishes to remain anonymous purchased her €3 winning ticket at McFaddens Service Station in Letterkenny. The winner admitted that she couldn’t believe her eyes as she scratched her way to the top prize.

She said: “I was down to the second last number and I could see that I had four corners in the last box. I thought I had won the €25 but then noticed the line across and thought that looked unusual. I was sitting in my kitchen with my family so it wasn’t long before we were all checking the ticket.

“Before scratching the scratch card, I had only said to myself that I wonder does anyone ever win the top prize. I’m only really starting to believe it now that I have the winning cheque in my hand,” she said.

The winner says she can’t wait to get away when things are back to normal and plans to go on a dream holiday when possible.

The National Lottery says that nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 

