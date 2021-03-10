Donegal woman wins top prize on National Lottery scratch card

Contact
Donegal woman wins big on scratch card
A lucky Donegal woman has won the top prize of €30,000 on a Diamond Bingo Doubler scratch card.
The overjoyed woman who wishes to remain anonymous purchased her €3 winning ticket at McFaddens Service Station in Letterkenny. The winner admitted that she couldn’t believe her eyes as she scratched her way to the top prize.
She said: “I was down to the second last number and I could see that I had four corners in the last box. I thought I had won the €25 but then noticed the line across and thought that looked unusual. I was sitting in my kitchen with my family so it wasn’t long before we were all checking the ticket.
“Before scratching the scratch card, I had only said to myself that I wonder does anyone ever win the top prize. I’m only really starting to believe it now that I have the winning cheque in my hand,” she said.
The winner says she can’t wait to get away when things are back to normal and plans to go on a dream holiday when possible.
The National Lottery says that nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.