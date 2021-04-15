Last chance to nominate someone for Donegal Association Dublin's Above and Beyond awards

Contact
Stephen McCahill, Ardara
Former Donegal Person of the Year, Stephen McCahill from Ardara, is encouraging everyone to get nominating people for the Above and Beyond Donegal Association Dublin awards.
When the awards were initially launched the chairperson of the association, Kevin McFadden
said there were so many remarkable people and groups across the county and the Donegal Association in Dublin wanted to acknowledge some of these individuals for the amazing contribution they make to society at a family, local or county wide level.
"We are always blown away by the amazing people working quietly in local communities and who give so much back and we want to acknowledge the fantastic work that they do and look forward to reading your nominations," he said.
The categories include: Youth award for a person under the age of 21; Group award for a community group; Frontline Hero award for someone who has gone over and above during the pandemic such as a nurse, retail worker, postman, garda etc.
and a Carer award
The entries close tomorrow Friday, April 16.
You may nominate your person/group by e-mailing info@donegalassociation.ie putting the category in the subject line of the e-mail and including the reasons for nomination.
The awards will be presented by the current Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham,
when it is safe to do so or in a virtual way.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.