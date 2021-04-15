Last chance to nominate someone for Donegal Association Dublin's Above and Beyond awards

Former Donegal Person of the Year, Stephen McCahill from Ardara, is encouraging everyone to get nominating people for the Above and Beyond Donegal Association Dublin awards.

When the awards were initially launched the chairperson of the association, Kevin McFadden

said there were so many remarkable people and groups across the county and the Donegal Association in Dublin wanted to acknowledge some of these individuals for the amazing contribution they make to society at a family, local or county wide level.

"We are always blown away by the amazing people working quietly in local communities and who give so much back and we want to acknowledge the fantastic work that they do and look forward to reading your nominations," he said.



The categories include: Youth award for a person under the age of 21; Group award for a community group; Frontline Hero award for someone who has gone over and above during the pandemic such as a nurse, retail worker, postman, garda etc.

and a Carer award

The entries close tomorrow Friday, April 16.

You may nominate your person/group by e-mailing info@donegalassociation.ie putting the category in the subject line of the e-mail and including the reasons for nomination.

The awards will be presented by the current Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham,

when it is safe to do so or in a virtual way.